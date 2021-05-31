Memorial Day events across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are multiple ways to honor fallen service members across Middle Tennessee this Memorial Day.

In Dickson, a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at the War Memorial Building on Center Avenue.

A ceremony in Franklin will also begin at 10 a.m. at Five Points, where they will be reading the names of the 14 new pavers being added to the Memorial Walkway.

Smyrna’s ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m., which will be streamed on the town’s Facebook page.

Boy Scouts with Troop 911 have lain flags on the graves at Nashville National Cemetery on Gallatin Pike in Madison. The cemetery is open until 4 p.m.