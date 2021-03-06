Members of Nashville fraternity provide hygiene supplies, blankets to Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of a fraternity in Nashville decided to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic over the weekend.

Cordell Frazier, of Omega Psi Phi, says they hope to serve as a beacon of hope in a difficult time.

“We came out here to pass out some much needed supplies to the Nashville Rescue Mission. Things like soaps, toiletries, toothpaste, toilet paper, writing instruments.. things of that nature.”

Jonathon Neal, of Omega Psi Phi, says they hope these items collected by their organization can help people recover after a year of difficult events.

“We just had our year anniversary of the tornado and we want to make sure the homeless are not forgotten about. We want to make sure we did our part.”

“The way that I grew up and the way I struggled in college and I needed these things. It’s important for people to have those things.”

Other group members say they have been blessed to provide these supplies and serve and help others.

“People have lost their jobs and need these items. That’s why we feel like it’s really important to the people that’s in need right now,” said Charles Wilson of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.