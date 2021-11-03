Member of ‘Gangster Disciples’ convicted of murder, other violent crimes

WASHINGTON (WKRN) – A high-ranking member of a gang that has committed numerous violent crimes throughout Middle Tennessee has been convicted of murder and other violent crimes.

A release says Brandon Durell Hardison, also known as “Creep” and “Creeper da Reeper”, of Nashville was convicted Wednesday of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.

Court documents say Hardison conspired to participate in Gangster Disciples’ affairs. The Gangster Disciples are a violent criminal gang founded out of Chicago and now active in numerous states across the country, including Tennessee.

Working from a set called the “Clarksville deck,” Hardison committed multiple crimes on behalf of the gang, including shootings, attempted murders and murders.

Evidence presented at trial showed Hardison murdered a Gangster Disciples’ associate in January 20212 for failing to repay drug debt. He then reportedly shot and killed the associate’s girlfriend, who was a witness to the murder, to prevent her from telling law enforcement.

After the murders, Hardison reportedly worked his way up the ranks in the gang and was appointed regional chief enforcer and a member of the “Blackout Squad”, the gang’s notorious hitman group.

Hardison and several co-conspirators plotted on multiple occasions to assault members of a rival gang, the “Bloods”.

In September 2012, Hardison participated in the shooting of an occupied home in Clarksville belonging to a member of the Bloods. In November 2012, Hardison and other gang members shot and killed a member of the Bloods gang inside a nightclub in Clarksville.

Hardison now faces life in prison for the crimes he committed.

“Today’s verdict marks the end of a decade of violence and lawlessness inflicted upon our communities by ruthless gang members,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee. “This investigation resulted in federal charges against 32 gang members and associates, including 12 in this RICO indictment. No longer will they be in a position to bring such violent and destructive behavior upon our communities. We look forward to the sentencing phase of this case so that we can be assured that Mr. Hardison never has the opportunity to commit another crime. I commend our law enforcement partners and prosecution team for staying the course and bringing justice on behalf of our citizens.”

A release says Hardison is the last of 12 defendants indicted by a grand jury in this investigation into the Gangster Disciples.