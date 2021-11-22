Meharry Medical College to gift each student $10K for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It is the season of giving, and Meharry Medical College is sending each of its students a major gift this holiday season.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, the college will be depositing $10,000 into each student’s bank account.

School officials say they hope this will “reduce any financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure wellbeing, academic stability and success.”

Meharry Medical College President Dr. James E.K. Hildreth made the surprise announcement to students on Monday.

“Meharrians, I want to tell you that I’m indeed thankful for those of you who work here day in and day out to carry out the Meharry mission,” Dr. Hildreth said in the video to students. “I’m thankful for those who support the College with their resources. But mostly, I’m thankful for you students and the future of health care that is entrusted to you. That future looks bright. And because of that, students, I’m happy to make a very special announcement today.”

The money is coming from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, which the college received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.