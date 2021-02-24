Meharry Medical College breaks ground on new Living and Learning Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Meharry Medical College officials will break ground on a new Living and Learning Center Wednesday.

The new building will offer academic experiences which will allow students and faculty to learn and teach beyond the normal classroom.

It will be the first on-campus Living and Learning center there. The 156,000 square foot facility will house 126 students and include two fully functional classrooms. It will also feature a retail space, business center, gym, mailroom and outdoor terraces.

The space is expected to be complete by June 2022.

The groundbreaking begins at 12 p.m.