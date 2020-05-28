Megan Boswell’s bond remains at $150,000 after arraignment

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Megan Boswell’s bond was not changed after her arraignment on Thursday morning.

Megan’s attorney Brad Sproles said in court that they had previously petitioned to decrease her bond, but that was before she was indicted on a total of 11 false report charges.

The state chose not to seek an increase to Megan’s bond.

You can watch News Channel 11’s live stream of the arraignment below:

Judge James Goodwin set her next court appearance for July 31.

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.