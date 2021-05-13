Megan Boswell to appear in court on felony murder charges Friday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Megan Boswell, the mother of deceased Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, is scheduled to appear in court Friday, May 14.

Megan Boswell has been charged with two counts of felony murder and several other charges in Evelyn’s death.

State prosecutors announced in January 2021 they were seeking a sentence of life imprisonment for Megan Boswell.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Megan’s attorney, Brad Sproles, previously told News Channel 11 they both plan to have gone through the large amount of evidence in the case.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for Evelyn on February 19, 2020. Her remains were found on the property of a family member in March.

Megan is the only person charged in Evelyn’s death.

News Channel 11 will provide coverage of Friday’s court appearance both online and on-air.