Megan Boswell set to be arraigned in court via video Thursday on false report charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just over a week after Megan Boswell was indicted on charges of false reports, she will appear before a judge to be arraigned by video conference.

Megan Boswell is the mother of Evelyn Boswell, a young child whose remains were discovered on a family member’s property back in March.

In a sit-down interview earlier this month with News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck, investigators said they have identified a person of interest in Evelyn’s death, but could not provide any further details.

According to the presentment sent to News Channel 11 Wednesday, all 11 incidents Megan is charged for happened between February 18 and 23rd.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sullivan Co. grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on 11 counts of false reports

According to a release from the Tennessee Courts, the arraignment is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday. News Channel 11 will work to carry that video arraignment on WJHL.com/live-video and on our WJHL Facebook page.

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the death of Evelyn Boswell.





MORE COVERAGE