Megan Barry hopes her family’s loss can help erase stigma surrounding addiction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Mayor Megan Barry hopes her family’s loss can help erase the stigma surrounding addiction.

It’s been two years since her only child, Max, died from an overdose.

“Oh, I miss my child. Every day there is something that will touch my heart, will remind me about Max,” Barry told News 2.

On this particular morning, it was a picture a friend sent of Max holding hands with his dad and another child.

“He’s probably four, and I think about Max as this child. He was always reaching out to someone else to bring them along,” she recalled.

It’s memories like that that Barry reflects on and the bond that only a mother and son share.

“Max’s life was rich and full, and yes, it should have been longer, but I don’t want his death to define his life,” she said.

On July 29, 2017, only 22 years after she brought her son into the world, Barry was making plans to bury him.

“Max was hanging with some of his friends and it was a beautiful night in Colorado,” she said of the night that her son overdosed.

She continued, “The first responders were there fast, but it didn’t matter. Max was dead. They didn’t even transport him. So, they didn’t take him to the hospital, they took him to the morgue.”

Max had been prescribed Xanax before and battled addiction, completing rehab a year before his death.

“Max had done great. He went back to college, he finished his senior year, he graduated, and we went out, we celebrated with him,” Barry said.

His parents thought his problem was solved.

“That one-year mark for people who are in recovery, it’s really critical, because they think, ‘I beat this. I got this; it’s ok,’” Barry explained.

She said that was pretty much Max’s mantra all the time.

“’Don’t worry mom. I got this,’ and yeah, he didn’t,” Barry remembered.

Xanax, hydrocodone, methadone, and cocaine would be the death of Max.

“When Max died what was in his system was mostly prescription drugs, and the one thing I do know is that Max did not have a prescription at that time for any of those drugs, but somebody did,” Barry explained.

Barry now spends her time being an advocate for policy changes regarding prescription drugs and speaking out about the disease.

“My hope is that if I can tell our story, and Max’s story, that we might help another family so that they don’t have to end where we ended,” she said.

The former Nashville mayor said she that is always thinking about what could have been.

“I’m never going to have grandchildren because my son is dead and it’s those moments, those flashes of what might have been that break my heart,” she said.

Barry will be a keynote speaker along with Dr. Stephen Lloyd at the Internation Overdose Awareness Day Rally Saturday.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nashville Recovery Center and will feature musical performances, along with a free lunch.

Participants are invited to create a special memorial wall with a personalized message of hope and remembrance.