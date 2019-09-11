Megachurch pastor Jarrid Wilson, known for his mental health advocacy, dies by suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A popular Megachurch pastor in Southeastern California has died by suicide.

According to a statement from Harvest Church in Riverside, Jarrid Wilson died Monday evening.

Wilson was 30-years-old.

Wilson was open about his battle with depression and wanted to help people who were dealing with suicidal thoughts.

In a post on Monday Wilson tweeted:

Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure suicidal thoughts.



Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure depression.



Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure PTSD.



Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure anxiety.



But that doesn’t mean Jesus doesn’t offer us companionship and comfort.



He ALWAYS does that. — Jarrid Wilson (@JarridWilson) September 9, 2019

Most recently, he was an associate pastor at megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California. He joined the church 18 months ago.

“At a time like this, there are just no words,” Harvest senior pastor Greg Laurie told Christianity Today.



It is with the deepest sadness and shock that I have to report that @JarridWilson went to be with the Lord last night.

At a time like this, there are just no words.

The Bible says, “There is a time to mourn.” This is certainly that time. Read more athttps://t.co/EKJb7UJaki — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) September 10, 2019

This is Jarrid Wilson baptizing someone last Saturday. Look at the joy on both his and the young lady’s face that he baptized.

This is how I remember him. pic.twitter.com/FaAyI83hCs — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) September 11, 2019

Nashville “Home Church” where he worked posted this on facebook:

Wilson leaves behind his wife and two young sons.