Megachurch pastor Jarrid Wilson, known for his mental health advocacy, dies by suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A popular Megachurch pastor in Southeastern California has died by suicide.

According to a statement from Harvest Church in Riverside, Jarrid Wilson died Monday evening.

Wilson was 30-years-old.

Wilson was open about his battle with depression and wanted to help people who were dealing with suicidal thoughts.

In a post on Monday Wilson tweeted:

Most recently, he was an associate pastor at megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California. He joined the church 18 months ago.

“At a time like this, there are just no words,” Harvest senior pastor Greg Laurie told Christianity Today.

Nashville “Home Church” where he worked posted this on facebook:

Wilson leaves behind his wife and two young sons.

