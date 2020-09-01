Meet Zeus, TBI’s first electronic storage detection K-9

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A yellow Labrador Retriever is the state’s newest tool in the fight against crime across state, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Zeus is 2-years-old and has a special talent. TBI agents said he can sniff out electronic storage devices (ESD) such as hard drives, flash drives or micro SD cards less than a millimeter thick. These devices could hold vital evidence in child exploitation cases.

TBI agents said these devices while crucial to investigations, can be overlooked by the human eye. Zeus will be able to detect this technology if it’s hidden in wall cracks, clothing, ceiling tiles, tossed into boxes, laundry or the garbage.

His nose is trained to detect a chemical compound used on practically all of these devices.

Zeus will enhance our ability to protect the state’s children and help ensure we have as much evidence as possible as cases involving electronic media continue to evolve. He will also be able to offer his unique ability to comfort his coworkers who are in high-stress situations, and reduce trauma for victims and witnesses. TBI Director David Rausch

Zeus was raised by Paws with a Cause. He was on his way to becoming an assistant dog for people with disabilities or PTSD.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the demand for those type of dogs decreased, and Zeus was put on a new career path as an ESD K-9. Zeus was trained by Todd Jordan of Jordan Detection K-9 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

When Zeus is not using his ESD abilities, he will be a comfort dog to both law enforcement officers and the public. This will include child victims.

Zeus and his partner, Special Agent Derek Miller, will be available to assist in cases across Tennessee. Their primary focus will be on Internet Crimes Against Children.

Special Agent Derek Miller

Zeus is the first ESD K-9 for the TBI and the second in the state. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office welcomed their ESD K-9, Remi, in 2018.