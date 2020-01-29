Medical marijuana bills still face many hurdles moving forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Every year there are new bills drafted in Tennessee that allow lawmakers to take a closer look at medical marijuana.

“What I was educated on very quickly was that when you poll Tennesseans and say do you want sick people to have access to Cannabis if it will help them it is a no brainer,” said Rep. Michael Curcio (R-Dickson). “Most every Tennessean says yes.”

An MTSU poll from 2018 showed 81% of Tennesseans support the idea of medical marijuana.

“What I would like to see is a bill that can help patients, but of course how you do that, of course the devil is in the details,” said Curcio.

Rep. Curcio says he personally has not read into any of the bills yet that are pushing for medical marijuana.

“There are no two people that have the same definition of what medical marijuana is,” said Curcio.

Some lawmakers like Sen. Janice Bowling have changed their views on the controversial topic. Once against the idea, now Bowling is pushing for medical marijuana.

“There are tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans that could benefit from medical cannabis,” said Bowling.

There are issues however, and many hurdles these bills will have to overcome.

“I am certainly open to the discussion and have listened to anyone who has come into my office,” said Curcio.