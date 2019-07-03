Medical examiner says man found dead in stairwell died from strangulation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County medical examiner said on Wednesday that a man found dead in the stairwell of a vacant building earlier this week died from strangulation and sharp force injuries.

The man’s death has since been ruled a homicide.

A woman discovered the man’s body on Monday around noon on the exterior stairwell of a building in the 400 block of Elm Street near Fifth Avenue South near downtown Nashville.

The victim, who appears to have been in his 40s, has not been identified.

The investigation is continuing.

Additional information was not released.