Medical examiner confirms identities of 7 dead in Percy Priest plane crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to News 2 on Thursday afternoon the identities of the seven dead after a Memorial Day weekend plane crash over Percy Priest Lake.

The victims were all identified as the people believed to be onboard a 1982 Cessna 501 on Saturday, May 29 including William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah all of Brentwood, Tenn.

“Our hearts continue to go out to their families and friends during this very difficult and tragic time,” the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a prepared statement.

All those on board were members of Remnant Fellowship Church of Brentwood, and it was previously believed they were on the way to a political rally in Florida when the plane went down.

The preliminary investigation could take up to 14 days, according to the NTSB, and the entire investigation could take 18 to 24 months. Crews wrapped the recovery process on Tuesday.

The Lamar Hill Boat Ramp reopened Tuesday, but the Fate Sanders Recreation Area will remain closed until further notice.