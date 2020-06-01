Medical examiner classifies George Floyd’s death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis medical examiner has classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck.

The medical examiner’s report also lists heart disease and hypertension as “other significant conditions,” along with fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

A widely seen citizen video that shows Floyd struggling with a police officer holding his knee on his neck has sparked protests nationwide.

Floyd’s family said Monday that its independent autopsy found Floyd died by asphyxiation, and their attorney called for charges against the police officer to be upgraded to first-degree murder.

