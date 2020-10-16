MDS Awareness Walk to take place Saturday in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The MDS Awareness Walk will take place this Saturday in Nashville.

The walk will be virtual due to COVID-19. It will be livestreamed, but teams are still encouraged to get together outdoors, while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Dr. Michael Savona with the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center said that has not stopped people from signing up.

“One of the most amazing things about working at a place like Vanderbilt is there are so many people who are engaged in trying to make the world a better place. So we have nurse, research assistants, professors, family members who have all joined teams for the MDS Awareness Walk and I know hundreds of people who have given money or participated in the walk itself so you may see folks around town with their MDS shirts on hopefully they will be in groups of 5 or less socially distancing with masks on but you will see them,” explained Dr. Savona.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and News 2’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy will be the emcee.

MDS which stands for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, which is not as rare as you would think. In fact, Dr. Savona said, “MDS is not rare in patients over 70 years old because bone marrows start working and we see a lot of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes. Sometimes this a disease that people get weaker and die with but often it is a disease that people die from…it is really important we put some energy towards it.”

