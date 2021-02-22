MDHA to open affordable housing waitlist for Cheatham Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency is opening the affordable housing waiting list for Cheatham Place on a first-come, first-served basis.

This will begin at noon February 23, 2021 to 3 p.m. February 26, 2021.

Anyone who is currently on the waiting list must reapply for Cheatham place.

Applications must be submitted online and can be 24 hours a day during the open application period here.

Once submitted, applicants will get an email confirming their successful application.

Cheatham Place is located on Ninth Ave. N. and features efficiency, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment.

If you are in need of assistance or are interested in the Cheatham place, call the management office at 615-252-3691