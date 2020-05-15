MDHA plans to open waitlist for elderly project-based voucher property

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will start accepting online-only applications for an elderly Project-Based Voucher property on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon Tuesday, May 19th.

According to MDHA, qualified applicants must have a head of household or spouse that is at least 62-years-old.

Properties include, studio and one-bedroom apartments at Trevecca Towers which are now available, two newly renovated elderly, and disabled properties on Lester Avenue in Nashville. Applicants must be 62 or older or have a documented disability and have an adjusted income at or below 50 percent of the area median income.

Applications for the waiting list will be available on the website.