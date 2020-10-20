MDHA opens waiting list for Andrew Jackson Courts in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) has opened its waiting lists for Andrew Jackson Courts, according to a media release.

MDHA officials said this will be on a first-come, first-served basis from noon on October 20, 2020 until 3 p.m. on October 23, 2020.

Anyone who is currently on the Andrew Jackson Courts waiting list will need to reapply.

If you would like a link to the application, click here.

Online-only applications can be submitted 24 hours a day during the waiting list period.

Applicants will need to register with a new username and password, and have a valid email address. If you would like further assistance by phone, call the management office at 615-252-3708 and choose option 3 when prompted.