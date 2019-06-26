MDHA helping residents through storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 50,000 people were without power across the Nashville area this weekend, including hundreds living in low-income housing.

But for those most in need, some problems persist.

The pain of not having electricity is particularly felt at the Andrew Jackson affordable housing community. On Sunday, community leaders stepped up, delivering food boxes to families.

Several leaders returned to assess the damage further on Tuesday.

“Today we’re meeting with residents, those residents who have the greatest needs,” explained Thomas Hunter, Senior Pastor with Nehemiah Baptist Church. “Finding out what they need, collecting that information in collaboration with MDHA.”

The Metro Development and Housing Authority are now in the process of finding who lost power and what they might need.

“Power shortage couple days ago ruined all my food,” said MDHA resident James Campbell. “Just trying to get some help, kinda rough out here.”

“That was real rough,” said Mary Brown, another resident. “My air tank, I got the big machine in the house, but it wouldn’t do.”

MDHA is assisting those who use food stamps, to help try and speed up the process to replenish.

For other families in immediate need, they’ll be offering Kroger gift cards.

“It’s really hard when you’re talking about people within your community, who’s the most disadvantaged community,” added Pastor Hunter.