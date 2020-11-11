McWhirtersville Mason Lodge in Donelson hosting flag retirement service and ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If your American or Tennessee flag is no longer in flying condition, the McWhirtersville Mason Lodge is hosting a Flag Retirement Service and Ceremony from 5 to 9 p.m. on Veterans Day.

According to Michael Ritchey, Worshipful Master at the McWhirtersville Mason Lodge, “In taking care of these flags, everything will be burnt properly and with respect. They’ll be unfurled and we will have the Boy Scouts there to assist us there as well. Where they’ll present the flag one last time, salute it, and slowly drop it into the fire until it is unrecognizable. But it’s done with respect and honor.”

If you can’t make it to the ceremony, you can drop your flag off at the McWhirtersville Mason Lodge located at 2523 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214, or at the nearby Caliber Coffee on Lebanon Pike at 2509 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.