McMinnville man shot to death on Sparta Highway

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old McMinnville man is dead after a shooting Sunday in Warren County.

Shots fired on Sparta Highway near Griffith Lane killed Christopher Hollis, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) has confirmed. At one point, law enforcement blocked off the road during the incident Sunday afternoon.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time,” a spokesperson for TBI told News 2.

Special agents are working alongside the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on the case.