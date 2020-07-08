McMinn County Sheriff: Wanted suspect dies after officer-involved shooting

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — The McMinn County Sheriff said a wanted suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting when officers attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant.

On Tuesday evening, two 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force Officers were involved in a shooting in Etowah that resulted in the death of wanted suspect Paul Armstrong.

According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, the two officers, one assigned to the Drug Task Force through the Sheriff’s Office, and the other assigned through Athens Police Department, were involved in serving a felony arrest warrant on Armstrong at a residence on County Road 909 outside Etowah.

Early indications are that the suspect drew a firearm toward the officers. Armstrong died as a result of the incident.

Sheriff Guy said his deputies had worked an overdose death at the same residence last week, and had recovered an amount of cash and narcotics. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, as is common in officer involved shootings.

“It is a difficult and unfortunate situation,” said Sheriff Guy. “Our prayers are with all those involved.”

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in McMinn County https://t.co/N544tk5zmh — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 8, 2020

