Live Now
Interactive Radar
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

McKendree Village resident tests positive for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, McKendree Village retirement community management confirmed to News 2 that one resident tested positive for COVID-19.  

In a statement, Vice President of Operations said the resident had only been living at the facility for a short time and only resided in one of the community’s four units. The statement said residents in the immediate area have been placed in isolation and the facility has taken extreme precautions to protect residents and staff.  

“The health and wellness of our residents and our caregiving teams who support them is our number one priority,” Boone said. “We are staying abreast of the latest information from CMS, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and we are working with state and local public health and emergency preparedness officials to strengthen our preparation for a possible outbreak of Coronavirus.”  

The administration also said steps are being taken to protect residents, including deep cleaning at the community and training on handwashing and hygiene for staff.  

McKendree Village said it would continue to restrict visitors to the campus, and encouraged virtual communications between loved ones.  

The administration added that they will work closely with the Department of Health to ensure the safety of residents and staff.  

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford12
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount42
Bradley28
Campbell6
Cannon7
Carroll8
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay2
Cocke2
Coffee7
Cumberland33
Davidson 946
Decatur1
DeKalb7
Dickson26
Dyer11
Fayette22
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson13
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene20
Grundy16
Hamblen4
Hamilton94
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins18
Haywood7
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys4
Jackson4
Jefferson12
Johnson2
Knox148
Lauderdale6
Lawrence10
Lewis2
Lincoln7
Loudon15
Macon16
Madison43
Marion21
Marshall9
Maury29
McMinn 3
McNairy7
Meigs3
Monroe6
Montgomery72
Morgan5
Obion4
Overton5
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam81
Roane5
Robertson67
Rutherford193
Scott5
Sequatchie1
Sevier19
Shelby912
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 27
Sumner376
Tipton38
Trousdale14
Unicoi1
Union2
Warren2
Washington30
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson287
Wilson 117
Residents of other states/countries282
Pending31
Total Casesas of (4/8/20)4,362

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Blount2
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton9
Hawkins1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby17
Sullivan1
Sumner18
Trousdale1
Williamson3
Total Deaths (as of 4/8/20)79

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories