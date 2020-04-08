McKendree Village resident tests positive for COVID-19

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, McKendree Village retirement community management confirmed to News 2 that one resident tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Vice President of Operations said the resident had only been living at the facility for a short time and only resided in one of the community’s four units. The statement said residents in the immediate area have been placed in isolation and the facility has taken extreme precautions to protect residents and staff.

“The health and wellness of our residents and our caregiving teams who support them is our number one priority,” Boone said. “We are staying abreast of the latest information from CMS, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and we are working with state and local public health and emergency preparedness officials to strengthen our preparation for a possible outbreak of Coronavirus.”

The administration also said steps are being taken to protect residents, including deep cleaning at the community and training on handwashing and hygiene for staff.

McKendree Village said it would continue to restrict visitors to the campus, and encouraged virtual communications between loved ones.

The administration added that they will work closely with the Department of Health to ensure the safety of residents and staff.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 12 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 42 Bradley 28 Campbell 6 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 2 Cocke 2 Coffee 7 Cumberland 33 Davidson 946 Decatur 1 DeKalb 7 Dickson 26 Dyer 11 Fayette 22 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 13 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 20 Grundy 16 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 94 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 18 Haywood 7 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 4 Jefferson 12 Johnson 2 Knox 148 Lauderdale 6 Lawrence 10 Lewis 2 Lincoln 7 Loudon 15 Macon 16 Madison 43 Marion 21 Marshall 9 Maury 29 McMinn 3 McNairy 7 Meigs 3 Monroe 6 Montgomery 72 Morgan 5 Obion 4 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 81 Roane 5 Robertson 67 Rutherford 193 Scott 5 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 19 Shelby 912 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 27 Sumner 376 Tipton 38 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 2 Warren 2 Washington 30 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 287 Wilson 117 Residents of other states/countries 282 Pending 31 Total Cases – as of (4/8/20) 4,362

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Blount 2 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 17 Sullivan 1 Sumner 18 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Total Deaths (as of 4/8/20) 79

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

