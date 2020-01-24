McGavock High School student charged with carrying loaded gun on campus, vehicle theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have charged an 11th grader at McGavock High School for carrying a loaded gun on school grounds.

According to Metro, Sodonnie Bufford had been identified as a suspect in connection to several car thefts.

Police saw Bufford pulling into the school parking lot in a stolen 2018 Toyota Highlander, and he allegedly got out and placed the gun in the trunk of another car.

Officers searched that vehicle after getting consent and found the loaded nine-millimeter pistol.

Bufford was charged with carrying a gun on school property, vehicle theft, and theft of property (stolen gun). He was also charged with two other counts of vehicle thefts from other incidents.