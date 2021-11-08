McEwen crash leaves one person dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead after a crash that happened Monday morning in McEwen.

Police are investigating the cause behind the fatal crash on Highway 231in front of the Willow Ridge Golf Course in McEwen around 10 a.m.

Police told News 2 that one person is dead and three cars in total were involved in the crash.

A lane closure impacted northbound traffic because of the crash. Officials said they expect to have the roadway cleared by 11:30 a.m.