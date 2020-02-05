McDonald’s Shamrock Shake coming back

Live Now
Shamrock Shake

(CNN) —McDonald’s has several classic, fan-favorite items that only appear every now and then and one of them is the Shamrock Shake.

If you love it, get ready to get happy, because on February 19th, it’s coming back.

The minty green treat has been around for fifty years and that’s why McDonald’s is bringing it back.

They’re also introducing the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake was created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald house for families of children who are fighting serious illnesses.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available nationwide for a limited time.

