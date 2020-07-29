McDonald’s offering $5 sleeves to support Ronald McDonald House of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Now you can keep your drink cold and help support Nashville families of children needing long term medical care.

Nashville area Mcdonald’s owner-operators are giving customers a chance to celebrate the Ronald Mcdonald House here in the city.

It’s pretty simple. You can buy a special $5 “sleeve” to fit your 30-ounce Mcdonald’s drink and all proceeds will go to the Ronald Mcdonald House here in Nashville.

The house is the home away from home for families whose children are being treated for serious illnesses here in Nashville.

Executive Director Elizabeth Piercy explained the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the charity.

“Sick kids don’t take a break when there is a pandemic and so we still have continued to stay open and provide medical housing for families. It looks a lot different than it has in the past where we’re always more of a communal living, where we encouraged people to get together and talk and support each other. We are now more having them stay to themselves to stay 6 feet apart, to wear a mask whenever they are in our facility. They have to take all of their meals inside of their rooms and they can only do their laundry one person at a time they have window they can do that type of thing. But if you had a sick child and you needed to be near that child, you will do what you need to do in order to be close,” said Piercy.

McDonald’s has supported RMHC programs around the world for over 45 years by facilitating fundraising in restaurants, donating resources and volunteering with local chapters. Donate online at www.rmhcnashville.com/donate.