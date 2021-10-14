McDonald’s employee assaulted over French fries in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police are looking for a woman after an assault that happened at a North Nashville McDonald’s restaurant on October 2, 2021.

According to police, the woman entered the restaurant located in the 2300 block of Brick Church Pike, placed her order, then got upset over how long she had to wait on her French fries. She then reportedly went behind the counter and punched an employee with the metal fry scooper.

The employee was left with a gash on their forehead as a result of the assault. The woman then left the McDonald’s with a friend and children in a silver Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 615-742-7463.