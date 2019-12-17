Mayor’s office announces public listening sessions for Metro transportation plan

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Mayor’s Office announced a series of public listening sessions scheduled throughout Nashville and Davidson County to gather community input on Metro’s transportation planning priorities.

“The right transportation system is critical for our community,” said Mayor John Cooper. “It will get you to school, to work, to your doctor’s office, and back home. With Nashville’s recent growth, we’re facing new transportation challenges that we must address with intention, transparency, and full participation from residents throughout Davidson County. From covered bus stops and timely traffic signals to safer intersections and more sidewalks, creating an effective transportation plan begins with the opportunity for everyone who touches our transportation system to provide valuable input.”

The Mayor’s Office will host 11 public listening sessions in January and February of 2020. The listening sessions will provide opportunities to residents throughout Davidson County to voice their ideas, priorities, and concerns regarding transit and transportation in Nashville.

A schedule of the public listening sessions with locations follows:

Antioch/ Hickory Hollow: Southeast Community Center Thursday, January 9, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Donelson/ Music City Star: Fifty Forward Donelson State Thursday, January 16, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bordeaux/Clarksville Pike: Bordeaux Library Thursday, January 23, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

North Nashville: Lee Chapel AME Tuesday, January 28, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Joelton: Joelton First Baptist Church Thursday, January 30, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

West Nashville: West Police Precinct Community Room Thursday, February 6, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Bellevue: Bellevue Public Library Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Downtown: Downtown Public Library Tuesday, February 18, 2020 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Green Hills/Hillsboro Pike: Church of Christ – Green Hills Thursday, February 20, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Nolensville/South Nashville: Plaza Mariachi Monday, February 24, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

East Nashville/Madison: Studio 615 Thursday, February 27, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

“The first step in the planning process is determining our transportation priorities,” said Faye DiMassimo, Mayor Cooper’s Senior Adviser for Transportation and Infrastructure. “We will start by focusing on everyday transportation issues such as managing traffic and improving our bus system. Safety and efficiency improvements will allow residents to get around the city faster and more reliably. After identifying our most critical needs, the planning process will turn to larger and more ambitious public transportation and mass transit projects.”

Listening sessions with members of Metro Council began in November of 2019. Meetings with other community leaders and stakeholders will take place from January through March of 2020. The Mayor’s Office will issue initial recommendations in late spring of 2020 and release a full transportation plan by the end of September 2020, in keeping with Mayor Cooper’s pledge to have a new plan by the end of his first year in office.

More information about the Mayor’s Office transportation plan listening sessions : CLICK HERE