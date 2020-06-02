Mayor Strickland extends city curfew another night

Protesters marched to the I-55 bridge but were blocked by law enforcement holding shields.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is extending the curfew he put in place after protesters vandalized businesses in the downtown area on Sunday night.

The curfew is being extended to Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.

Strickland enacted the curfew for Monday, June 1 at 10 p.m. and it lasted until 6 a.m.

The curfew extension is causing some area businesses to adapt to the mandated situation.

Several businesses in downtown and Overton Square they’re making changes to keep their employees safe and not provide a place for people to break curfew.

This is happening as area businesses slowly reopen their doors after COVID-19 forced them to close.

“It’s looking like it’s trying to get back to where we want it,” General Manager of Babalu Kyle Maness said.

Babalu already adjusted hours to allow customers to slowly return but now they are closing earlier to let employees get home before 10 p.m.

Other restaurants like Huey’s and Aldo’s Pizza posted on social media saying their locations would be closing earlier while the curfew is in place.

Managers say it is a small inconvenience but it is for the greater good of everyone.

“It is a good step,” Maness said. ‘I mean, we had to do something if that’s the first step to do. We’ll abide it and hopefully it won’t last long and we can go back to normal soon.”

The curfew does not apply to essential workers, those seeking medical care or first responders on duty.

Police say you can be arrested if you are out past 10 p.m. They already arrested two people from Monday night.

