Mayor of Louisville signs two Executive Orders in preparation of Kentucky AG decision in Breonna Taylor case

FILE – This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. A group of about 50 demonstrators who’ve been demanding justice for Taylor for months, have become like family. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WKRN) — The mayor of Louisville signed two Executive Orders in preparation for the Attorney General’s decision regarding the Breonna Taylor case.

Mayor Greg Fischer signed the orders as the city prepares for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision in the case. Fischer said he does not know when Cameron will announce the decision or what it will be.

The first Executive Orders declared a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest, which allows the mayor to exercise any emergency powers, including those to hire to contract for services, as well as implementing curfews.

The second limits access to five downtown parking garages and banned on-street parking. This, in order to provide what Fischer said is an extra layer of security for protests in and around Jefferson Square Park.

The mayor’s announcement comes after a Louisville Metro Police Department declared its own state of emergency, allowing Chief Robert Schroeder to cancel all vacation and requested off days for officers.

“Again, we do not know when the announcement will come, but we must prepare for it. Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement,” Mayor Fischer said. “At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe.”

The Mayor and Chief both said the public should base their behavior on facts, and not the spread of misinformation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.