Mayor declares State of Emergency, strongly recommends face masks

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Wilson County has declared a State of Emergency effective Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Mayor Randall Hutto said this comes after tracking COVID-19 data to see how the virus is spreading there. On June 1, the 14-day average daily number of new cases was 6.9. On June 23, the average was 11.4 and has gone up seven days in a row. There were a total of 8 deaths from COVID-19 in Wilson County from May 12-June 5 and from June 9-23, that increased to 15 people.

Hutto said this increase is cause for concern and this is the reason he declared the State of Emergency.

“We want people to stay safe as they resume activities,” said Mayor Hutto. “We are requiring

people to wear masks when out in public. We ask all our businesses to take this very seriously to

keep their customers and staff safe by reconsidering the number of people in the business area

and by requiring masks in stores and businesses.”

The mayor told News 2 that while his office would like to enforce a mandate to wear face masks in public, his office does not have the power to do so. Rather, this is a recommendation from his office in an effort to protect citizens in Wilson County.

The mayor said masks are available at the Wilson County Health Department located at 927 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

The Health Department can be reached at (615) 444-5325 and they are open Monday-Friday from 9:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

