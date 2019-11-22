Mayor John Cooper will foster an animal a day each month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor John Cooper took to Twitter to let the public know his plans for fostering an animal a day each month and bring it to his office.
Mayor Cooper encourages residence to learn more about adopting pets across Tennessee.
Each month, I will foster an animal for a day and bring it to my office. I encourage all pet lovers to visit @NashAnimalCare and learn about its Bow Wow Breakout program. Our furry friends need forever homes too. pic.twitter.com/ZkAxiznagm— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) November 21, 2019