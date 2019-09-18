Mayor-Elect John Cooper to hold Inauguration at Stratford H.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s Mayor-Elect John Cooper has announced the plans for his inauguration.

The Inauguration will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Stratford STEM Magnet High School. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

Former councilmember Brenda Haywood, who integrated Stratford High School, will be on stage with Mayor-Elect Cooper, along with vice mayor Jim Shulman.

After the ceremony, Cooper will attend the Neighbor 2 Neighbor Festival at the Southeast Community Center in Antioch at 12 p.m.