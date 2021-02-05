Mayor Cooper wants to add city’s 9th police precinct to southeast Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After years of discussion, Nashville could finally be getting a new police precinct in the southeast area of town.

“Southeast Nashville is our fastest growing area. but their closest police precinct really is by the airport,” Mayor John Cooper said.

Thousands of people have flocked south towards Antioch over the last several years, and with growth comes growing pains.

On Friday Mayor Cooper released this year’s capital spending plan (CSP), which includes plans to build a ninth police precinct in southeast Nashville. Cooper says this will increase patrols in that area of town and help officers respond to crime scenes faster.

“We do have a violence problem in Nashville,” Mayor Cooper told News 2.

Bishop Joseph Walker’s church, Mt. Zion Ministries, is in the center of the southeast district. Some of his congregation members have been directly affected by the violence.

“It’s been disheartening to see the rise, particularly in teen crime,” Walker said.

On Thursday someone shot and killed an Antioch teenager on his front porch. This was the south precinct’s eighth homicide this year, and another reason that some leaders are pushing hard for this new precinct.

The nearly half a billion dollar spending plan allocates 15 million to the new precinct project and would do so without raising taxes. Metro Councilman, Steve Glover, isn’t convinced it’s such a great idea.

“They’re saying we’re going to be able to do this without raising taxes. Okay, well for how long,” Glover said. “The minute we get an extra dime in Nashville, we feel like we’ve got to spend it. That’s not to say that we don’t need the precinct, but we need police officers as well.”

Glover says city leaders need to have a “much deeper conversation” about this. He also pointed out that the Metro Police Department is already short about a 150 officers.

“All it is is a building, it’s no more staff,” Glover said.

Mayor Cooper acknowledged this too, saying the city needs to recruit larger classes to help respond to the more than 700,000 calls for service yearly.

District 28 councilwoman, Tanaka Vercher, who represents the area where the precinct would be located also shared this statement:

“I can assure you that the new Southeast Police Precinct is not only popular, but indeed an absolute priority for my constituents, neighbors, the Metro Nashville Police Department, as well as my neighboring colleagues on the Metro Council. I have fought hard for this precinct, and I have every assurance it will be adopted by the Metro Council in the capital spending plan.”

Metro City Council will vote on the capital spending plan next month. It needs 21 votes to pass.