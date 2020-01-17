Mayor Cooper wagers some of Nashville’s famous products ahead of AFC Championship Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor John Cooper tweeted about his plan to wager Tennessee Titans fans some delicious treats in preparation for the AFC Championship game Sunday.

A few of the famous places include Southern V, Prince’s Hot Chicken, Loveless Cafe, Batch, Cupcake Collection and Brittle Brothers.

The Tennessee Titans are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 2:05 p.m. There will be a watch party on Lower Broadway starting at 11 a.m. allowing fans to also watch the game and cheer on the Titans!

