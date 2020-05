NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper posted to Twitter on Saturday morning, urging the people of Nashville to join him for the ‘I Will Breathe’ rally.

I urge all of my colleagues in the Metro Council to join me at today's “I Will Breathe” rally. This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro’s leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices speaking out from across Davidson County. pic.twitter.com/6PToIvbW6y — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 30, 2020

Groups taking part include The Brother’s Round Table, Keva Inc., Equity Alliance, and the NAACP.

They will meet in the parking lot across from First Baptist Church Capitol and head to the legislative plaza where the rally will be held from 3 pm-5 pm on Saturday, May 30.