Mayor Cooper says face coverings will now be required inside Metro Government buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Face coverings will now be required inside Metro Government buildings beginning Thursday, August 5.

According to a release from the office of Mayor John Cooper, this is a measure meant to protect public health.

The release states the Delta variant led to the beginning of a third wave of COVID-19 cases. The number of active cases now stands at 2,718, compared to 444 a month ago.

The percentage of positive tests is currently higher than 11%, compared to 2% in June.

The release states that 53.6% of Davidson County’s population has received at least one shot of the vaccine. That is compared to the 57.9% nationally and 44.8% in Tennessee. Metro’s masking policy will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis as disease rates decline and vaccination levels go up.

“Vaccinations are our best tool for ending the pandemic. If you’ve been on the sidelines, waiting, now is your time to get vaccinated. Our Public Health Department has a vaccine waiting for you so you can protect your health and your family’s health.” Mayor Cooper

The release states this requirement does not apply to private businesses, which are always encouraged to consider the health and wellbeing of their employees.

Face masks will now be required for both unvaccinated and vaccinated people while inside Metro buildings. This executive order applies to both Metro employees as well as members of the public.

Masks are not expected to be worn if an employee is working in their individual workstation or while outdoors.

Metro government now joins Shelby County, Hamilton County and the City of Knoxville in requiring masks inside city buildings.

The executive order applies to both Metro employees, as well as members of the public. Masks are not expected to be worn if an employee is working in their individual workstation or while outdoors. Metro Government joins Shelby County, Hamilton County and the City of Knoxville in requiring masks inside city buildings.

No other information was immediately released.