Mayor Cooper says cold shelters will open this winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement Thursday that Metro will open cold shelters this winter.

The mayor says he ordered Metro agencies to work together to fully fund and operate the emergency cold weather shelter program for 2019-2020.

“Metro’s emergency shelter program will be fully funded and 100 percent operational this coming winter,” said Cooper. “As soon as we learned that Metro departments did not have the funding this year to open the overflow shelter, my administration moved to address the problem. I am committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community, and I’m tremendously thankful to our friends in the many non-profit and religious organizations in Nashville who do such good work on behalf of our unsheltered and unhoused neighbors.”

The mayor also announced the construction of a Permanent Supportive Housing Center to be built in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue North.

The structure is expected to include approximately 112 living units on multiple floors and will feature integrated voluntary social services to help people experiencing chronic homelessness in Nashville.

A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be announced later this month.