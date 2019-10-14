Mayor Cooper repeals former Mayor Briley’s executive order, calling it ‘flawed’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper has repealed an executive order made by former Mayor David Briley which called on state lawmakers to repeal an anti-sanctuary city law which is already in effect.

All this comes following recent ICE activity throughout the city of Nashville.

“Recent activities by ICE in our city – including at a Metro school – demonstrate that neither city agencies nor residents have received sufficient guidance on how to report or respond to requests for assistance from federal agencies like ICE,” said Mayor Cooper.

He added that Briley’s order provided insufficient clarity for immigration families, Metro employees and immigration advocacy groups.

Cooper also stated that he has created a task force group that will consist of leaders across the community.

The group will ensure his administration is informed of requests made by federal immigration authorities, according to Cooper. They will also make recommendations for how Metro employees should communicate and interact with immigration officials.

The task force will provide recommendations within the next 60 days.

“It is up to the federal government to both make and enforce our immigration laws. It is my job to make sure that our city runs well,” he said.