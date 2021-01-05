Mayor Cooper quarantines after exposure to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper went into quarantine on Tuesday after his wife, Laura, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Cooper’s office.
She is not currently exhibiting any symptoms. Cooper will follow CDC-recommended guidelines and work remotely as he quarantines at home.
Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood will represent Mayor John Cooper at Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting.
No other information was immediately released.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
MORE COVERAGE
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.