Mayor Cooper proposes property tax reduction in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced he is proposing a reduction in the property tax rate. This just months after a 34% property tax increase was approved last year.

“We had to have an increase last year to fix our insolvency problem but with growth and stewardship we’re going to be able to roll that back,” Cooper said.

He explained that people would be paying less for their $400,000 home in property taxes today compared to 20, 40, or 60 years ago.

The mayor said he was making the announcement Friday because people will soon receive letters regarding their property assessment.

“They’re going to tell you what your new appraisal is and it’s going to be up because Nashville is an incredible place to invest in real estate,” Cooper said. “With that being up that’s going to allow us to roll the property tax rate back if not to the lowest in history, then within a penny or two of the lowest in history.”

Metro Nashville Council members were quick to respond to the mayor’s proposal.

Walking into a work thing & my phone is blowing up about comments from mayor about tax rate.



If he said the city was insolvent at any point, he’s wrong.



About tax rate, I don’t think his office knows the results of the reassessment yet. He can’t know what the rate will be yet. — Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) April 16, 2021

The Metro Council has yet to receive ANY information from the Assessor’s Office regarding what reassessments will look like. That means we don’t know what areas of town so bigger property value increases. We received heat maps MONTHS earlier in the process (or more) 4 years ago. — 𝘋𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘙𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘨 (@DaveRosenbergTN) April 16, 2021

Cooper said he would be making the proposal during the upcoming budget discussion.