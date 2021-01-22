Mayor Cooper launches citizen’s advisory board to help rebuild 2nd Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Metro Nashville leaders are now in the beginning phase of redesigning the area of downtown destroyed by the Christmas morning bomb.

The corner of Commerce and 2nd Avenue is months, maybe even years, away from returning to normal, but local leaders want your help with what it will look like.

On Friday Mayor John Cooper announcing the launch of a citizens advisory board where Metro leaders will listen to feedback from Nashvillians.

“This will be the first of what I’m sure will be many sessions to maintain an inclusive process with transparent communication. We’re all working towards the same goal to turn the tragedy of the bombing into an opportunity,” Mayor Cooper said.

Nashville resident, JZ Gomez, says he’d like to see some new entertainment options

“Well I would like for them to keep it historical. But I would like to see more family-friendly businesses just because we have bars and all that and restaurants. But that’s all we have. We don’t really have family-friendly attractions,” Gomez said.

Whatever is decided, Mayor Cooper says it’s a way for to make 2nd Avenue even better than it was before.

“This will help us rebuild 2nd Avenue in a way that honors it’s history and better connect it to the rest of the city,” Mayor Cooper said.

The first public meeting of the citizen’s advisory group will be held Friday, January 29th at 10 a.m.

If you’re interested in being a part of the citizen’s advisory board, call the Nashville Downtown Partnership at 615-743-3090 and ask to speak with Tom Turner.