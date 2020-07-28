Mayor Cooper announces selection process of next Police Chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper announced a road map for selecting Metro Nashville’s new Chief of Police.

Cooper said the process is designed to engage with residents and neighborhoods to identify what they would like to see within the next Chief.

Starting Tuesday, Cooper is encouraging all Nashvillians to participate in an online survey through the Hub, Nashville’s 311 system. The survey includes the following five questions:

What are the three (3) most important qualities or skills you would like to see in Nashville’s next police chief? What would you like to see the next chief accomplish immediately? Over the next 2-3 years? What are the most important public safety needs in your neighborhood? Please share suggestions you have for improving police services. What is your home zip code?

You can find the survey on the Metro website. If you do not have internet access, you can call 311 and take the survey over the phone.

The mayor’s office is also reaching out to neighborhood associations to understand safety needs and anything they feel is a priority in their area.

After looking at survey results and input from community leaders, the mayor’s office will work with human resources to create a job posting for the next Chief of Police.

The position will be posted in mid-August on the Metro Nashville Human Resources website for 30 days.

In August, Metro HR will put together a committee to assist and score applicants for the job. They will then recommend the best candidates for the position. Those finalists will be interviewed by a variety of community voices and Mayor Cooper.

Finalists advancing to the interview process will interview in Nashville with the panel and Mayor Cooper. Following their input, Cooper will select the next Chief of Police.

The finalists are expected to visit Nashville to meet with the interview panel and the mayor in October.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.