Mayor Cooper announces $1.9 million in small business administration disaster loans in Davidson County

Nashville Mayor John Cooper waits to deliver the State of Metro Address from the Council Chambers at the Metro Courthouse Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon regarding the state of Davidson County amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper announced that more than $1,931,600 in disaster loans have been approved by the U. S. Small Business Administration for Davidson County businesses and residents with losses.

Those are businesses and residents with losses from severe storms, tornadoes, winds and flooding on March 3, 2020. As of now, 76 disaster loans have been approved statewide in the amount of $5,078,200 for affected survivors.

The Mayor’s Office is encouraging businesses of all sizes, non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters to take advantage of the opportunity to apply for disaster assistance for their losses.

Business owners of all sizes who were affected by the March 3rd storm should take this opportunity to apply for SBA loans to recover from economic injury and direct damages caused by the tornado. Do not pass up this valuable resource to get back on your feet, recover, and rebuild. Mayor John Cooper

The disaster declaration covers Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties in Tennessee which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Cannon, Cheatham, Cumberland, Dekalb, Fentress, Jackson, Overton, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White and Williamson in Tennessee.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is May 4, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Dec. 7, 2020.