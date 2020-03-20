Mayor Cooper advises faith and business leaders to host services online amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Mayor John Cooper urges church and business leaders to hosts services online amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

According to Mayor Cooper’s Twitter post, he discussed the ‘path forward’ as a precaution for the community.

I held calls today with 300 faith and business leaders in our community, discussing our path forward in this challenging time. Bars and gyms are closed, restaurants are now takeout only, and religious services should be conducted remotely. pic.twitter.com/ANlXj9MlJM — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 20, 2020

In the continuation of the coronavirus bars, gyms and many other establishments are closed. The majority of restaurants are on a restricted schedule and are drive-thru ONLY.

Mayor Cooper states that ‘ religious services should be conducted remotely’.

It’s important to continue adhering to CDC guidelines as we combat the spread of COVID-19.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Cheatham 2 Cumberland 1 Davidson 101* Dickson 2 Dyer 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 5 Jefferson 1 Knox 3 Maury 1 Montgomery 3 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Sumner 11 Tipton 1 Williamson 35 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 40 Total Cases – as of (3/20/20) 228

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE