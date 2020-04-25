Mayor: Cookeville sporting goods store suffers major damage after early morning fire

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Cookeville said a sporting goods store suffered major damage after an early morning fire.
Sports One suffered significant damage from a fire early this morning. Their amazing store, downtown on Broad St, was a treasure trove of local antiques and mementos, as well as selling sports items and screen printing. Please pray for Bob and Tina Larrick. They have hearts of gold and give so much back to our community.Mayor Ricky Shelton
