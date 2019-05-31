Mayor Briley defers proposed public parking rate increase in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor David Briley has deferred his proposal to increase parking prices and fines in Nashville.
Mayor Briley’s office said they would be deferring the proposal for a later time and that they “have every intention on bringing it back in front of council in the near future.”
City leaders were looking to take on a vendor to handle parking services and were actively taking bids for a private company to take over its street parking system.
Among the proposed changes were free parking would start later, at 10:00 p.m. each night. The city would also have ended free parking on Sundays.
According to a release from Mayor David Briley’s office, parking rates would have gone up by $0.25 “with periodic adjustments tied to inflation thereafter.”
The city also proposed an increase in parking fines. Nashville currently fines drivers $11 for an expired meter and $16 for staying over the maximum time limit. The fine would increase to $25.
They also sought to double the number of parking meters in the city.
The city wanted at least $17 million upfront and then it’ll split the revenue with the company.
Below is Mayor Briley’s full statement:
Nashville is a leader in everything from affordable housing to philanthropy to health care. There is no reason why we should not at least be on par with our peer cities when it comes to technologies like on-street parking modernization. It’s smart city management.
Better yet, the proposal before the Metro Council would modernize our system while generating much-needed revenue for transit-related projects – all without ceding Metro’s control or selling anything.
That said, it is clear to me that residents still have questions about the merits of this proposal. Residents need more time – and it is unfair to the public and to Council to rush this process. Worse yet, others are using misinformation to further confuse and scare people. It’s politics at its worst.
For these reasons, I am hitting the pause button on this proposal. I have asked the sponsors of the ordinance to defer it until we can have a more comprehensive discussion. We have time to keep talking, and we should take it. Let’s get past the noise of the election season and allow everyone to get their questions answered.
In the meantime, thank you to all who have worked so hard on this. I look forward to continuing the conversation.