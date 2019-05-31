Mayor Briley defers proposed public parking rate increase in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor David Briley has deferred his proposal to increase parking prices and fines in Nashville.

Mayor Briley’s office said they would be deferring the proposal for a later time and that they “have every intention on bringing it back in front of council in the near future.”

City leaders were looking to take on a vendor to handle parking services and were actively taking bids for a private company to take over its street parking system.

Among the proposed changes were free parking would start later, at 10:00 p.m. each night. The city would also have ended free parking on Sundays.

According to a release from Mayor David Briley’s office, parking rates would have gone up by $0.25 “with periodic adjustments tied to inflation thereafter.”

The city also proposed an increase in parking fines. Nashville currently fines drivers $11 for an expired meter and $16 for staying over the maximum time limit. The fine would increase to $25.

They also sought to double the number of parking meters in the city.

The city wanted at least $17 million upfront and then it’ll split the revenue with the company.

Below is Mayor Briley’s full statement: