Mayor Briley calls for repeal of anti-sanctuary state law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor David Briley signed an executive order Tuesday, calling on state lawmakers to repeal an anti-sanctuary city law which is already in effect.

As part of the order, Briley wants metro employees to report if they’re asked by a federal agent to help with any immigration enforcement.

The mayor is asking the city to investigate the state law which prohibits cities from adopting policies that protect undocumented immigrants, “HP2315 is immoral, it’s dangerous, it’s bad for business, and it’s not at all reflective of who we are as a community, as a city, and as a state.”

The order goes into effect immediately. As part of it, Metro police are unable to list someone’s home country on city citations.